3 dead, 3 injured in plane crash near Michigan airport

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Three people died and three more sustained injuries when a small plane crashed near Lansing, Mich., on Thursday morning.

Clinton County, Mich., Sheriff Lawrence Jerue said dispatchers received a call about a plane crash in an open field near Capital Region International Airport north of Lansing, Mich., at about 9 a.m.

The six people on the plane were not immediately identified, but Jerue said they included the pilot, co-pilot and four passengers.

Officials confirmed the pilot was male and Jerue didn't know the relationship among the four passengers but said they didn't appear to be from the same family.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Socata TBM 70 that departed from Indy South Greenwood Airport in Indianapolis and appeared to have been leased.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash and Jerue said the plane had a "very hard impact" but the body of the aircraft appeared intact.