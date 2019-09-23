Twitter details new policies to combat financial scams

Twitter expanded its conduct policies to prohibit common types of financial scams. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Twitter expanded its conduct policies Monday to prohibit various types of common financial scams.

The expanded policy prohibits users from engaging in scam tactics on Twitter to "obtain money or private financial information" by creating accounts, posting tweets, or sending direct messages to solicit engagement in such schemes.

"You may not use Twitter's services to deceive others into sending you money or personal information via scam tactics, phishing or otherwise fraudulent or deceptive methods," the policy update states.

The policy prohibits users from creating fake accounts and posing as other entities such as banks or other businesses, or celebrities and other public figures to solicit money in relationship/trust building and phishing scams.

It also prohibits "money flipping" schemes such as guaranteeing to send a person a large amount of money in return for a smaller payment and making discount offers where the difference is paid using stolen credit cards or financial information.

Twitter encouraged users to report any such scams and said it will respond by blacklisting URLs, deleting tweets or temporarily locking accounts and permanently suspending accounts.