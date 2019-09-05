Facebook, Google, Twitter meet with FBI, DHS for 2020 election strategy

An election official helps a voter submit a ballot at a polling place in Alexandria, Va., on Election Day, November 6, 2018. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Some of the world's largest technology firms have met with federal security officials to discuss the potential for intrusion and misinformation between now and the next United States presidential election in 14 months.

Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft met Wednesday with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence to talk security.

The day-long meeting at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., included discussions about how to share information and what shapes potential threats could take. Authorities are looking to avoid a repeat of the 2016 campaign, when Russian operatives flooded social media with disinformation, anti-voting campaigns and politically divisive content.

"Improving election security and countering information operations are complex challenges that no organization can solve alone," Facebook cybersecurity head Nathaniel Gleicher said in a statement. "Today's meeting builds on our continuing commitment to work with industry and government partners, as well as with civil society and security experts, to better understand emerging threats and prepare for future elections."

Google law enforcement and information security chief Richard Salgado said it's critical that large tech companies share information with one another and law enforcement about anything that looks like a threat.

Facebook said it's already implemented new tools and policies for elections in Brazil, Mexico, Germany and France. Last week, the company said it would require greater transparency from those who buy political advertising.

"For Facebook, we've developed a comprehensive strategy to close previous vulnerabilities, while analyzing and getting ahead of new threats," Gleicher said.

Twitter said last month it would prohibit state-run media from promoting tweets.