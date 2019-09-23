Apple will continue making Mac Pro computers in Texas with tariff waiver

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Apple will make the new version of its Mac Pro computer in Texas, the company announced Monday, after receiving waivers on import tariffs for some components.

The new generation of Mac Pro desktop computers will include more than twice the value of American-made components as previous generations, which have been made at the same Austin plant since 2013.

The company received federal product exclusions, enabling it to import certain parts from China without paying tariffs.

"The Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful computer ever and we're proud to be building it in Austin," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity."

Most of Apple's products are assembled in China, and the company has been negotiating with President Donald Trump over the tariff waiver. In July, Trump indicated in a tweet that Apple would not receive a tariff waiver for Mac Pro parts made in China. He later said, "A man I have a lot of liking for and respect is Tim Cook, and we'll work it out."

The company has committed to investing more than $350 billion in the U.S. economy by 2023.

Mac computers made up about 10 percent of Apple's revenue for the most recent quarter. It's Mac Pro, which is targeted toward programmers, artists and others seeking a high-end powerful machine, has a starting price of $5,999.