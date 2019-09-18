Ivanka Trump visits Boys & Girls Club in workforce meeting

The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board toured and met at the Boys & Girls club to learn how the organization is educating and preparing youth for future jobs in STEM fields. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, visited the Boys & Girls Club of D.C. on Wednesday as part of a White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting.

She toured the facility before holding the meeting where members voted on a set of recommendations to be sent to the National Council for the American Worker.

"These recommendations represent really just the beginning. These are the first set of recommendations that we will send to the council and some of them we will act on immediately," she said.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross touted improvement in labor force participation since Donald Trump took office but said more participation is required for the economy to grow.

"For some populations and some regions, labor-force participation seems stubbornly flat -- to the point that it constrains business growth. The urgency to address our national labor shortages is real and for that reason, Ivanka and I called upon you all to begin to deliver actionable recommendations today, in just the third meeting of this advisory board."

Ross also thanked the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for becoming a national partner for the 2020 Census.

"Your partnership ensures an accurate and complete count o the American population next year," he said. "It will also provide a unique learning opportunity for teens and census takers. They will participate in one of our country's most important civic engagements and learn important work skills."