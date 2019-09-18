Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Facebook unveiled a new device Wednesday that combines social media with streaming and video gaming, called Portal TV.

The device has built-in cameras and microphones for users to make video calls using WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. It also has Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch and other streaming services. The software runs locally on Portal, rather than a Facebook server.

Facebook said it will begin shipping the devices in November.

Portal TV is the second hardware offering by Facebook, after tepid success with its Portal+ that accounted for less than 2 percent of the company's total sales this year.

The company emphasized privacy and security with the new device -- issues that have resulted in scandal for Facebook in recent years.

Facebook said the new device will soon be available to Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.