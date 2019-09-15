Hurricane Humberto is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm, making it a major hurricane. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 16 -- Strengthening Hurricane Humberto is expected to track close enough to Bermuda to unleash heavy rain, strong winds and pounding seas during the middle of this week.

As of 5 p.m. EDT Monday, Humberto was moving east-northeast at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen early this week as it stirs rough surf along the East coast of the United States. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for Bermuda.

An upper-level disturbance moving off the East coast will steer Humberto to the east on Monday, and the storm will continue on that course through much of this week, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect an eventual turn to the northeast late in the week.

This path will take Humberto dangerously close to Bermuda around the middle and later part of the week.

"Interests in Bermuda should prepare for a close encounter with a hurricane that could evolve into a Category 3 before approaching nearby waters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

"Even if Humberto only delivers a glancing blow to the islands, an uptick in showers, thunderstorms and winds are likely from Wednesday into Thursday," he added.

Swells will build and rip currents will become stronger and more frequent than usual from Tuesday into Wednesday as Humberto tracks toward Bermuda.

There will be an increased danger for beach, fishing and cruise activities in the area during this time. Small craft and swimmers should heed all advisories as they are given.

On Humberto's closest approach to Bermuda around midweek, the storm is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane but could approach Category 3 strength.

Bermuda's building codes require dwellings to withstand sustained wind speeds of 110 mph, which is the equivalent of a high-end Category 2 hurricane. A majority of properties are made of stone and mortar. As a result, structural damage is likely to be minimal with Humberto, even if its center passes very close to or over Bermuda.

However, Humberto's strong winds can toss around loose items like toys and cause them to become potentially deadly projectiles around midweek. Power outages will also be possible.

"How severe conditions become and the potential for coastal flooding and battering waves will depend on the exact track and strength of Humberto," Sosnowski said.

A scenario that brings Humberto directly over or just to the northwest of Bermuda would bring the most adverse conditions to the area. This would put at least a portion of the islands in the strongest parts of the storm, its eye wall and northeastern quadrant.

While Humberto is expected to pick up speed on its closest approach to Bermuda, too much rain may fall too quickly and result in urban flooding.

Waterspouts and isolated tornadoes may also be possible.

Conditions are forecast to dramatically improve across the islands later Thursday into Friday as Humberto tracks farther to the north and northeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring any potential impacts from Humberto in Atlantic Canada during the upcoming weekend. However, at this point, the risk of the storm directly impacting the area is low.

As Humberto cruises the western Atlantic, swell propagating outward from the hurricane will produce rough surf and strong rip currents along the coast of the United States.