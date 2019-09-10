Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan pledges $1M for hurricane relief in Bahamas

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls great and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan pledged to donate $1 million to organizations assisting relief efforts in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and current Charlotte Hornets owner, issued a statement Tuesday through his spokeswoman, Estee Portnoy. He said he's "devastated" at the destruction in the Bahamas and "will be tracking the situation closely."

Jordan owns property in and frequently visits the Bahamas.

"I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently," Jordan said in the statement. "My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.

"As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."

Hurricane Dorian displaced thousands of Bahamians when it struck the country as a Category 5 storm last week. The official death toll is at 50, although non-official sources say the actual count is much greater.