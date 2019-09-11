Civil War cannonballs found on South Carolina beach after Dorian

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple walking on a beach after Hurricane Dorian discovered the storm had washed up some unusual debris -- a pair of Civil War cannonballs.

Aaron Lattin of Summerville said he was walking with his girlfriend on Folly Beach when they found the object in the sand.

"When we first found the one my girlfriend thought it was a rock actually," Lattin told WCIV-TV. "I thought it was rock, but when I started to dig around it, it was very round."

Lattin said they left the cannonball where it was and returned the next day.

"We knew where it was at and we came back the next day and we found the larger cannonball tucked away in the brush, and that's when we contacted authorities," Lattin said. "When the military got here, that's when they confirmed it was definitely a Civil War cannonballs. They took those and made sure they weren't live."

The beach has been host to Civil War relics in the past -- 16 cannonballs were found near the same spot after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.