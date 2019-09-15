Hurricane Humberto is seen off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States early Tuesday. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 17 -- Hurricane Humberto strengthened to a Category 2 storm on Tuesday, forecasters said, as it maintains a northeastern heading off the coast of the Eastern Seaboard.

In its 8 a.m. advisory Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Humberto is 555 miles west of Bermuda, where forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning. The Category 2 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and is moving northeast at 8 mph.

Although the storm is not far off the U.S. East Coast, it's not expected to make landfall anywhere in the United States, and is forecast to dissipate somewhere over the North Atlantic early next week.

Humberto strengthened into a Category 2 storm early Tuesday, the NHC said. Forecasters also said the U.S. Air Force "Hurricane Hunters" determined the storm had grown in size and speed.

An upper-level disturbance moving off the East Coast will continue to steer Humberto to the east through much of this week, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun.

"This general motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday," the NHC said. "On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is expected to approach Bermuda Wednesday night."

Meteorologists expect Humberto, eventually, to make a turn to the northeast late this week. This path will take the storm dangerously close to Bermuda.

"Interests in Bermuda should prepare for a close encounter with a hurricane that could evolve into a Category 3 before approaching nearby waters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

"Even if Humberto only delivers a glancing blow to the islands, an uptick in showers, thunderstorms and winds are likely from Wednesday into Thursday," he added.

Swells will build and rip currents will become stronger and more frequent than usual from Tuesday into Wednesday as Humberto tracks toward Bermuda.

There will be an increased danger for beach, fishing and cruise activities in the area during this time. Small craft and swimmers should heed all advisories as they are given.

On Humberto's closest approach to Bermuda around midweek, the storm is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane but could approach Category 3 strength.

Bermuda's building codes require dwellings to withstand sustained wind speeds of 110 mph, which is the equivalent of a high-end Category 2 hurricane. A majority of properties are made of stone and mortar. As a result, structural damage is likely to be minimal with Humberto, even if its center passes very close to or over Bermuda.

However, Humberto's strong winds can toss around loose items like toys and cause them to become potentially deadly projectiles around midweek. Power outages will also be possible.

"How severe conditions become and the potential for coastal flooding and battering waves will depend on the exact track and strength of Humberto," Sosnowski said.

A scenario that brings Humberto directly over or just to the northwest of Bermuda would bring the most adverse conditions to the area. This would put at least a portion of the islands in the strongest parts of the storm, its eye wall and northeastern quadrant.

While Humberto is expected to pick up speed on its closest approach to Bermuda, too much rain may fall too quickly and result in urban flooding. Waterspouts and isolated tornadoes may also be possible.

Conditions are forecast to dramatically improve across the islands later Thursday into Friday as Humberto tracks farther to the north and northeast.

As Humberto cruises the western Atlantic, swell propagating outward from the hurricane will produce rough surf and strong rip currents along the coast of the United States.