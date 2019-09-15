Hurricane Humberto is seen off the U.S. East Coast early Monday as it heads northeast. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 16 -- Hurricane Humberto is strengthening off the U.S. East Coast and is expected to produce potentially life-threatening surf conditions, forecasters said early Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory Monday Humberto strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It's moving northeast at 5 mph. The eye of the storm is located about 260 miles northeast of Orlando, Fla., and 252 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Fla. It was forecast to make an east-northeast turn Monday while gradually increasing in speed through Thursday.

By late Wednesday, the forecast has the center of Humberto approaching Bermuda.

The hurricane is expected to produce an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain in the northwest Bahamas with isolated storms totaling 6 inches of rainfall. Meanwhile, swells generated by Humberto affecting Florida to North Carolina over the next few days could create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

"Interests in Bermuda should begin reviewing their plan of action for a hurricane," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

"Even if Humberto only delivers a glancing blow to the islands, an uptick in showers, thunderstorms and winds are likely from Wednesday into Thursday," he added.

Swells will build and rip currents will become stronger and more frequent than usual from Tuesday into Wednesday as Humberto tracks toward Bermuda.

There will be an increased danger for beach, fishing and cruise activities in the area during this time. Small craft and bathers should heed all advisories as they are given.

On Humberto's closest approach to Bermuda around midweek, the storm is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane and maybe close to Category 3 major hurricane strength.

Bermuda's building codes require dwellings to withstand sustained wind speeds of 110 mph, which is the equivalent of a high-end Category 2 hurricane. A majority of properties are made of stone and mortar. As a result, structural damage is likely to be minimal with Humberto, even if its center passes very close to or over Bermuda.

However, Humberto's strong winds can toss around loose items like toys and cause them to become potentially deadly projectiles around midweek. Power outages will also be possible.

"How severe conditions become and the potential for coastal flooding and battering waves will depend on the exact track and strength of Humberto," Sosnowski said.

A scenario that brings Humberto directly over or just to the northwest of Bermuda would bring the most adverse conditions to the area. This would put at least a portion of the islands in the strongest parts of the storm, its eyewall and northeastern quadrant.

While Humberto is expected to pick up speed on its closest approach to Bermuda, too much rain may fall too quickly and result in urban flooding.

Waterspouts and isolated tornadoes may also be possible.

Conditions are forecast to dramatically improve across the islands later Thursday into Friday as Humberto tracks farther to the north and northeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring any potential impacts from Humberto in Atlantic Canada during the upcoming weekend. However, at this point, the risk of the storm directly impacting the area is low.