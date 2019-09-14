Trump, Netanyahu discuss mutual defense treaty ahead of Israel elections

An election banner in Arabic for the Arab Joint List Party hangs in Ramla. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

An election billboard shows the face of retired Gen. Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White Party. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Orthodox Israelis walk past an election billboard showing U.S. President Donald Trump shaking hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he discussed the possibility of a mutual defense treaty during a phone call Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Their discussion came three days before Netanyahu faces snap elections after being unable to form a coalition government earlier this year.

"I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries," Trump tweeted. "I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month!"

Netanyahu tweeted in response to Trump, thanking him for the conversation.

RELATED Dozens injured in Gaza border clashes

"The Jewish State has never had a greater friend in the White House. I look forward to our meeting at the UN to advance a historic Defense Treaty between the United States and Israel," he said. "Together, we will continue full steam ahead with our common battle against terrorism."

The phone call came on the same day Netanyahu called for an emergency meeting with the head of Israel's Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Melcer, on election security. The Jerusalem Post said he's concerned about alleged election irregularities in the Arab sector.

"They will try to steal the election," he told KAN 11.

Netanyahu's Likud Party said the April election was stolen from the prime minister with forged votes.

He narrowly won the April election over Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz, but snap elections were called for Tuesday because Netanyahu couldn't form a coalition government.