Dozens injured in Gaza border clashes

Palestinian paramedics carry away an injured protester during clashes with Israeli forces. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A Palestinian man uses a slingshot to hurl stones during clashes with Israeli forces. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A Palestinian paramedic carries away an injured protester during clashes with Israeli forces across the barbed-wire fence following a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Friday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces left dozens of people injured at the Gaza border, Gaza health officials said.

The Jerusalem Post reported about 5,000 Palestinians demonstrated at the border fence, some throwing rocks and improvised explosive devices at Israel Defense Forces. Israeli troops responded with live and rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Gaza medical officials said 31 Palestinians sustained injuries from live bullets, three seriously. Another 27 were injured by rubber-coated rounds.

The demonstrators were taking part in weekly Friday protests at locations along the border. The demonstrations, named the Great March of Return, call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 310 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands injured since the protests began March 30, 2018.