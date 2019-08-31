RFK's assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in Calif. prison

Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed in a California prison. Sirhan was sentenced to life for killing U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., shown delivering a speech in Chicago on the perils of the Vietnam war months before his assassination in June 1968. File Photo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, the man convicted of killing Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was in the hospital Saturday after a fellow inmate stabbed him in a California prison.

Law enforcement sources told NBC 7 Sirhan, 75, was stabbed in a San Diego-area state prison Friday.

CBS This Morning reported that he was hospitalized Saturday morning following the stabbing, and he was in stable condition.

Cal Fire medics took Sirhan to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment.

The suspect has been placed in the prison's Administrative Segregation Unit, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

No further information was available.

Sirhan was sentenced to life in prison for the assassination of Sen. Kennedy, D-N.Y., at age 42, after he declared victory in the California Democratic presidential primary on June 5, 1968.

Last week six inmates were injured, including two seriously, in a riot at the same prison in San Diego.

Along with Sirhan, brothers Joseph Menendez and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in the murders of their parents are sentenced to life in prison at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.