Six inmates injured in San Diego prison riot

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Six inmates were injured, including two seriously, in a prison riot in San Diego, authorities said.

All of the prisoners were transported to a hospital after the incident Friday night at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility east of Otay Mesa in San Diego County, Cal Fire posted on Twitter.

KNSD-TV reported no prison staff were injured, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The riot was reported short after 8 p.m. at the state prison, Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Capt. Thomas Shoots told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Eight ambulances and the two medical helicopters transported the patients.

"Approximately 100 inmates were in the yard at the time, but Cal Fire had adequate resources and the situation is stabilized," Shoots told CNN.

Cal Fire mainly responds to wildfires, but it also responds to emergency situations.

Last December, the state prison had 3,362 inmates, including 2,087 in level four, which is maximum security.

Riots have occurred previously at the prison.

In April, three inmates were seriously injured when seven prisoners ganged up on one in the maximum-security Facility C yard, state prison officials said.

In February, at least 50 inmates were involved in a riot that injured 10 of them, one seriously, on the medium-security Facility A yard, according to officials.

Last December 2018, two inmates were stabbed as prison guards used pepper spray to break up a riot on the Facility C yard.

Notable Donovan prisoners sentenced to life are Sirhan Sirhan, who killed Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and brothers Joseph and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in the murders of their parents.