At least 3 wounded in shooting at Clark Atlanta University

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Atlanta police said officers were investigating a shooting at Clark Atlanta University that left at least three people wounded.

Investigators said the shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a block party to kick off the new school year.

Officers arrived at the scene near the campus library shortly after the shooting to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds while a third person was grazed by a bullet, police said, adding the victims were taken to a local hospital.

According to the university's academic calendar, classes were to start Wednesday.

This is a developing story.