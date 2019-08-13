Officer, gunman killed in California highway shootout

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was killed and two other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday with a man who opened fire after being pulled over by police.

The Riverside Police Department confirmed that officer Andre Moye, Jr., 33, was killed in the shootout. The gunman, whose identity has not been released, was also killed, Victor Valley News reported.

The conditions of the other two officers are unknown.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred earlier today," the department said on Twitter. "Three of our officers were involved and a suspect. One of our officers succumbed to the injuries sustained."

The shooting occurred Monday evening in Riverside, some 55 miles from Los Angeles, when a CHP motorcycle officer pulled over a driver who is believed to have then grabbed a rifle from within the vehicle and began shooting. The officer returned fire, authorities said.

Two other CHP officers then arrived at the scene and also began firing at the suspect who was shot during the shootout and was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Other law enforcement agencies, including Riverside police and the county sheriff's officer, responded to the shooting.

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez said the officer's death was a "tragic loss."

"Please say some prayers for the CHP officers involved in the shooting," she said in an earlier tweet.

Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback said the motive behind the shooting was unknown.

"That is all going to be part of this lengthy investigation," he said.