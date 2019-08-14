Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Police said the gunman who shot at least six police officers was in custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp wrote on Twitter that the "suspect was in custody" and SWAT was clearing the house where the gunman had held several hostages, including two police officers, during the active shooting situation.

Earlier, Gripp had said SWAT teams had "safely evacuated" two narcotics officers and four other people from the home, but the suspect was still on the premises and armed.

Six officers who were struck by gunfire and had been treated for non-life-threatening injuries were released from area hospitals, Gipp said.

Others were also being treated for non-gunshot injuries, including one officer who was injured in a vehicle crash related to the incident.

The shootout began at 4:30 p.m. as narcotics officers were attempting to issue a warrant at a North Philadelphia home, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said officers were trying to get the suspect to exit the home peacefully, but he was refusing to do so.

The suspect answered a phone call to the home from police, but he did not speak and continued to fire shots from the windows of the home, hitting a SWAT truck and homes across the street.

Temple University announced that shots were fired at the Health Sciences Center Campus and issued a lockdown for the area that lasted about three hours.

"Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," the university said on Twitter.