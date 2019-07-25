July 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak at the White House Thursday for the one-year anniversary of his Pledge to America's Workers initiative.

The president will speak at 3:30 p.m. EDT at the White House.

Trump created the National Council for the American Worker by executive order a year ago, as part of his Pledge to America's Workers. The group encourages employment opportunities for Americans and is led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, adviser Ivanka Trump and domestic policy council chief Joseph Grogan.

The group aims "to bring more Americans off the sidelines and into the workforce," the White House said.