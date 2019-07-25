Former juvenile detention officer found innocent of 17-year-old detainee's death

July 25 (UPI) -- A former South Florida juvenile detention officer has been acquitted in federal court of charges connected to the death of a 17-year-old detainee.

The 12 jurors deliberated for about 20 hours on Wednesday in the Miami's Wilkie D. Ferguson U.S. Courthouse before finding Antwan Lenard Johnson innocent of two charges of conspiring to violate the civil rights of a Elord Revolte, who died Aug. 31, 2015, days after he was assaulted by some 20 other juveniles at the center, the Miami Herald reported.

Johnson was arrested and charged in April 2018.

The prosecution had argued Johnson had encouraged inmates to attack Revolte.

In the court filing, the prosecution had alleged that Johnson, 36, operated a bounty system to ensure obedience and officer respect at the facility and rewarded those who beat Revolte with extra recreational time and snacks.

Five staff members were fired for failing to conduct youth checks and falsifying documents following the attack on Revolte but Johnson was not dismissed. None of the detainees who participated in Revolte's beating was charged.

"I just want to say I was innocent from day one," Johnson told the Miami Herald following the verdict. "I just want to say, 'Thank God.' "

Johnson faced up to life in prison if he was found guilty.