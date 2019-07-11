Kentucky police find body during search for missing woman

July 11 (UPI) -- Kentucky police said they have found human remains during a search for a missing mother of four who disappeared six months ago.

The body was found just before midnight Wednesday, officials said, during efforts to find Savannah Spurlock, 23, who disappeared in January after witnesses said she left a bar in Lexington with three men.

The body was taken to a medical examiner for identification.

Police also said they arrested David Sparks in Garrard County early Thursday, shortly after the body was found in a home about 30 miles south of Lexington, Richmond Assistant Chief of Police Rodney Anderson told ABC News.

Spurlock's mother Ellen said she last talked to her daughter about 3 a.m. on Jan. 4. None of the three men believed to have left the bar with her were charged.

"When I asked her where she was, she said she was in Lexington," Ellen Spurlock told ABC News. "She promised she would be home later that morning. She did not seem out of the ordinary."

In June, the family increased the reward for information leading to Spurlock's "safe return or recovery" to $15,000.