Police: Washington man arrested for trailer fire that killed 4

July 8 (UPI) -- Washington police have arrested a man suspected of setting a mobile home on fire, killing four people inside, authorities said.

Matthew Timothy Wetherington, 34, was arrested Saturday night and charged with arson and four counts of murder, Port Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Facebook Sunday.

"There are no other suspects at large," the police department said. "The law is clear that anyone who commits arson that results in the death of a victim is guilty of murder 1."

Police said four sets of human remains, which appear to be of one female adult and three children, were removed from the mobile home they believe Wetherington shared with Valerie Kambeitz, 34, who detectives have been unable to locate since the fire.

Her three children -- Lilly, 9, Emma, 6, and Jaden Kambeitz, 5 -- were also unaccounted for, police said.

Wetherington was last seen running from the scene at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park on Highway 101 Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. as the fire erupted, police said, adding that he was then located later that day "camped in the woods" at Lincoln Park and was booked into the Clallam County Jail following questioning.

Wetherington's criminal record includes convictions for child molestation, unlawful imprisonment, assault, attempted robbery, burglary and sexual motivation, police said.

"The search at the scene will continue in the coming days as investigators search for and gather evidence," the Port Angeles Police Department said.

Wetherington is expected to appear in court Monday.