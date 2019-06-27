Mark Morgan to replace John Sanders as acting U.S. border chief

Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan was named the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

June 27 (UPI) -- Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Mark Morgan was named acting chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday.

Morgan will shift agencies to replace John Sanders as chief operating officer and senior official performing the duties of the commissioner of the CBP after he resigned earlier this week, ICE announced.

"I am confident he will bring the same commitment to the agency as it continues to navigate the current humanitarian and operational crisis," acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said.

ICE Deputy Director Matthew Albence will assume the role of acting director in Morgan's place.

President Donald Trump appointed Morgan as ICE's acting director in May after withdrawing the nomination of then-acting ICE Director Ronald Vitiello to permanently lead the agency, saying he wanted to go in a "tougher direction."

Morgan previously served as chief of the U.S. border patrol at the end of the Obama administration before being asked to resign after Trump took office in January 2017.

Sanders announced his resignation on Tuesday without citing a reason, although the announcement came after reports of unsanitary conditions and inadequate food at a shelter for migrant children detained at the border.