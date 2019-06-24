5 dead after shootings, fire at central California home park

June 24 (UPI) -- Authorities said Monday they're trying to find a motive to explain why a gunman killed several people at a mobile home park on the central California coast.

Investigators said two were shot dead Friday -- one inside the Casa Grande Mobile Estates clubhouse in Santa Maria, and the other in a grassy area nearby.

A short time later, a small explosion occurred in another part of the complex, where police believe the shooter lived. The ensuing fire was intense enough to destroy the home next door and damage two others. Firefighters found three more bodies in the area.

Santa Maria Police Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said the gunman may be among the five dead.

"Identification of the suspected gunman and the two additional victims will be released once the coroner's office confirms their identities," Ruiz said.

Authorities did not initially identify the gunman, and said they don't yet have a motive.

Flowers and notes were left by mourners in front of the burned home. The American Red Cross helped those displaced.

Santa Maria is located 135 northwest of Los Angeles in Santa Barbara County, and about 200 miles south of San Francisco.