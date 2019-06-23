Hot air balloon crash at Missouri festival causes minor injuries

June 23 (UPI) -- A hot air balloon crashed into a crowd at a festival in Missouri on Saturday, resulting in some minor injuries.

The Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration committee said a young girl sustained minor injuries after the balloon landed in the crowd during the Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday evening.

Another person said the balloon's basket landed behind him and his mother and ran her over, leaving her with a small cut on her finger.

Witnesses said no one was seriously injured and all injuries were treated by fire and medical personnel on the scene.

The pilot apologized for the incident and the event continued as planned.