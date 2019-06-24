A map showing the progression of the Woodbury Fire in central Arizona from June 9 to June 22. Photo from U.S. Forest Service/Facebook

June 24 (UPI) -- More than 900 firefighters are battling the Woodbury Fire in central Arizona where nearly 100,000 acres have burned.

The Emergency Information Network said the fire is under investigation but is believed to be man-made.

On Sunday, the fire had burned almost to State Highway 88, which is shut down. The Tonto National Forest and National Monument are also closed. Winds continue to push the fire west toward the Reavis Valley Trailhead, south of Apache Lake. The fire slowed down some as it hit areas with sparser vegetation.

"Wildfire has moved into a different vegetation type on the eastern most perimeter, resulting in decreased fire behavior, as predicted," the Emergency Information Network said in an update Sunday.

In all, 96,300 acres of wilderness have burned in the area northwest of Phoenix. Gila County has been evacuated.

Crews are setting smaller controlled burns in an attempt to slow the fire down in many places. Air crews also dropped retardant on the fire.

"These tactics will further protect the values at risk including mine operations, power lines, communities, ranch lands and the Sonoran Desert ecosystem," the EIN said.

The fire was 25 percent contained Sunday. It could take another three weeks to get the fire under control.