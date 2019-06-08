Pickup truck collides with Amish carriage, killing 2 kids

A road sign in Michigan cautions drivers to slow down for Amish buggies and carriages. Photo by Luensu1959 [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

June 8 (UPI) -- A drunk pickup truck driver crashed his truck into an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Michigan, killing two children and injuring two other children and an adult, authorities said.

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. Friday when the drunk pickup driver, whose name has not been released, rear-ended the buggy, which was on the side of a Michigan highway, according to authorities. The crash occurred in Algansee Township, in Branch County near borders with Indiana and Ohio about 125 miles east of Detroit.

The crash ejected all seven occupants, five children and two adults, from the carriage.

Two of the children, ages 6 and 2, were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers confirmed.

A 4-year-old child suffered life threatening injuries and an adult female sustained serious injuries. Another child, age 3, also appeared to have major injuries, according to police, WWMT reported.

Injured carriage occupants were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich.

The pickup driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident, Michigan State Police Sgt. Todd Price told ABC News.

He was taken into custody and is being held in Branch County Jail.

State police said they will not release the names of the injured or the pickup drive since the investigation is ongoing.

The names of the deceased have also not been released.