June 6 (UPI) -- A military vehicle overturned on a dirt road in a training accident at West Point, N.Y., on Thursday morning, killing at least one person and injuring 22 others, officials said.

The 5 ton light medium tactical vehicle crashed at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293, West Point posted on Twitter.

The crash happened near Camp Natural Bridge training site, which is on U.S. Military Academy property, officials told ABC News. The United States Military Academy is 55 miles north of New York City.

Injured were 20 cadets and two soldiers, who were transported to local hospitals. The active soldiers were based at Fort Benning, Ga., WNBC-TV reported.

The severity of injuries and name of the deceased cadet have not yet been released.

The academy said details of the one-vehicle crash are under investigation.

"West Point officials thank local and state emergency responders for their assistance on the scene," West Point tweeted.

The cadets were engaging in a summer exercise.

Cadet field training is conducted during their second summer at West Point. "It is designed to familiarize and train each Third Class cadet in basic and advanced individual Soldier skills," according to the West Point website. "Training is conducted in combined arms operations, introducing the cadets to the combat, combat support and combat service support branches of the U.S. Army."

First and Second Class cadets develop their leadership skills by serving as officers and noncommissioned officers for the Cadet Training Regiment during the summer.

Around 4,000 cadets attend the United States Military Academy, which founded on March 16, 1802.

West Point includes 16,000 acres, a portion of which played an instrumental role during the Revolutionary War, according to the academy's website.