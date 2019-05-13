Passengers unaccounted for after 2 floatplanes crash in Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard and other rescuers responded to two downed planes near Ketchikan, Alaska, which is close to British Columbia, Canada, and 285 miles south of Juneau. Image courtesy of Google Maps

May 13 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured and six others were unaccounted for after two floatplanes crashed in southern Alaska on Monday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.

The two aircrafts were found in the vicinity of George Inlet near Ketchikan, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The area is close to British Columbia, Canada, and 285 miles south of Juneau.

The Coast Guard could not confirm the number of people aboard the aircraft, but did say 10 people survived.

Ketchikan radio station KRBD reported 16 people were on board the two floatplanes.

RELATED Two bodies recovered in Maryland helicopter crash

Ten people were hospitalized at PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center. One was in critical condition, three people were in serious condition and six others were in fair condition, Mischa Chernick, a hospital official told KTUU-TV.

The Coast Guard could not determine why the planes were down.

"We don't know if the incidents were -- if one had a hand in the other," U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios told KBBD radio. "We don't know. That's all stuff we're looking into, but as of right now safety of life at sea is of the utmost importance so that's what we're focusing on."

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard received notice of the downed plane about 40 minutes earlier, Rios told KBBD radio.

Officials dispatched a Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews from Coast Guard Station Ketchikan.

Jerry Kiffer of Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad told KRBD that the planes were a Beaver and an Otter.

RELATED 13 dead after flight from Las Vegas crashes in Mexico desert

"Both of them were near shore: One on one side of George Inlet, one on the other side," Kiffer said.

The Coast Guard said partner agencies and good Samaritans assisted with the investigation.