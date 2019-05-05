Two bodies recovered in Maryland helicopter crash

May 5 (UPI) -- Police recovered the bodies of two men on Sunday after a helicopter crash off the coast of Maryland.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police said the crash took place at around noon on Saturday near Kent Island in the Chesapeake Bay and that the pilot 38-year-old Charles Knight, of Mount Airy, Md., and Matt Clarke, 36, of Pasadena, Md., died in the crash.

The wreckage was discovered in about 55 feet of water at about 6 p.m. and the bodies of both men were recovered.

Capt. Brian Albert said helicopter was a two-seater and was not a military aircraft, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Coast Guard officials confirmed the helicopter was a Cabri G2 and that all materials related to teh crash were transferred to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Natural Resources Police are working alongside the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration investigators to recover the remainder of the wreckage from the crash.