13 dead after flight from Las Vegas crashes in Mexico desert

May 7 (UPI) -- Authorities said a private jet from Las Vegas crashed in northern Mexico over the weekend, killing 10 passengers and three crew members.

A search and rescue plane found the downed aircraft in a remote mountainous area in Ocampo Monday, the Coahuila state government said. There were five family members on board the Canadair Challenger 600 plane, Mexican newspaper El Universal reported.

The passengers were returning from a boxing match in Las Vegas and the airplane was supposed to land in Monterrey Sunday evening.

The Ministry of Public Safety released a list of the passengers and crew.

Upon learning of the crash, boxer Canelo Alvarez posted his condolences on Twitter.

"I deeply lament the terrible accident of the plane coming from Vegas," he said. "I'm deeply grateful for the support of all the people who travel to see my fights. My prayers are with the families."

The last known contact with the aircraft was made about 150 miles from Monclava, where strong storms were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.