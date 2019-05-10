Study: Most Americans have positive view of FBI after Russia saga

May 10 (UPI) -- After the two-year Russia investigation and its continuing fallout, most Americans still approve of the way the Federal Bureau of Investigation handles its job, a new survey said Friday.

Conflict between the White House and FBI emerged as the Justice Department played a prominent role in the inquiry, which looked for evidence President Donald Trump campaign collaborated with Russia during 2016 presidential race. A Gallup poll Friday said most in the United States rate the FBI's job performance as "excellent" or "good."

While 57 percent of respondents expressed a favorable view, 42 percent rated the FBI's performance as "fair" or "poor." Nineteen percent said the bureau does a "poor" job -- the highest figure since Gallup first began asking the question. Generally, the "poor" figure is between 8 and 12 percent.

Self-identified Democrats rated the FBI most positively, with 64 percent answering "excellent" or "good." Forty-six percent of Republicans answered that way. Fifty-one percent of Republicans gave a negative rating of "fair" or "poor."

Gallup said the negative ratings by Republicans have increased in its two most recent surveys, which coincided with the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller -- and they are significantly higher than any previous poll.

The study also found that the FBI has a more positive reputation with Americans than many other federal agencies -- particularly when compared with the Secret Service and Internal Revenue Service.

The survey was conducted April 17-30 among 1,024 adults in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and has a margin of error of four points.