FBI returns 400-year-old Bible stolen from Carnegie Library

The FBI returned a 400-year-old Bible that was stolen from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. Photo courtesy FBI Pittsburgh/Twitter

April 25 (UPI) -- The FBI's Pittsburgh division returned a Bible that was one of hundreds of items stolen from the Carnegie Library to the district attorney's office on Thursday.

The Bible, which was one of 321 rare items stolen from the library, was returned to Pittsburgh from the Netherlands where it had been recovered after the 1990s theft.

"This Bible is more than a piece of evidence in this case. It is a priceless artifact of religious significance to people of many faiths," Special Agent in Charge of the Pittsburgh FBI Robert Jones said.

#FBI Pittsburgh returned a bible stolen from the Carnegie Library in the 1990s to the DA's office today. SAC Jones: "This bible is more than a piece of evidence in a case. It is a priceless artifact of religious significance to people of many faiths." pic.twitter.com/ImPwesHnGP

The 404-year-old Bible that was returned on Thursday is a variation of the Geneva Bible known as a "Breeches Bible" that was commonly carried by Pilgrims who sailed aboard the Mayflower.

Former Carnegie Library archivist, 62-year-old Gregory M. Priore of Oakland, and 54-year-old rare book dealer John Schulman were accused of stealing more than $8 million worth of rare books, atlases, maps and other items from the library, including the Bible.

Pittsburgh paid $12,000 to get the Bible back from the museum in the Netherlands where it was found.

"After being identified as stolen, officers from the Leiden Museum, along with the DA's office here in Pittsburgh, the FBI in the Netherlands and the FBI in the Netherlands and the FBI art crime team arranged for the return of the Bible," Jones said.