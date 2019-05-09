South Shore Furniture recalls 310,000 3-drawer chests over tipping hazards

More than 300,000 South Shore Furniture three-drawer chests were recalled on Thursday due to tip-over and entrapment hazards. Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled more than 300,000 three-drawer chests Thursday, due to risk of tipping over.

The recall involves 310,000 "Libra style" three-drawer chests manufactured by Canada Based South Shore Furniture after reports of two tip-over incidents that resulted the death of a 2-year-old, and injuries including bruises and scratches to another child.

"The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children," the recall notification said.

The company urged consumers to immediately stop using any chests that were not "properly anchored to the wall" and place them in areas where children cannot access them.

As part of the recall, consumers can receive a full refund by having the chest picked up or shipping it in. They can also receive a free tip-over restraint kit with one-time free in-home installation.

The drawers were sold online by Walmart, Amazon, Target and other retailers between October 2009 and July 2019 for about $60.

Some 6,900 chests were sold in Canada in addition to the 310,000 recalled in the United States.