General Motors issued a recall for diesel trucks with engine block heaters over concerns they could spark a fire. Owners are encouraged to not use the block heater until a fix is found. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of trucks equipped with engine block heater cords after 19 of them caught fire, the automaker announced Friday.

The recall includes an estimated 369,000 pickups worldwide, including several models of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra that have Duramax 6.6-liter diesel engines with engine block heaters to keep the engine warm in cold climates. It affects 2017-19 models of the 2500 and 3500 trucks and 2019 4500, 5500 and 6500 trucks.

The terminals connecting the cord to the heater could short-circuit and fail, sparking a fire. No injuries or accidents have been reported. GM is working on a solution to the problem but encourages owners not to use the block heater in the meantime.

Cusumers can call the GM customer service line at 586-596-1733 or visit www.safecar.gov for more information.