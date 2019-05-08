Student killed in Colorado school shooting identified

May 8 (UPI) -- Parents and the Douglas County coroner on Wednesday identified the student killed in a shooting at a Highlands Ranch, Colo., school as Kendrick Castillo.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote on Twitter that Castillo, 18, lunged toward one of the two gunman to "prevent an even worse tragedy," during the shooting at the K-12 STEM School located about 12 miles south of Denver.

"Colorado will always remember the heroism of Kendrick Castillo," he said.

Castillio and eight other students, all age 15 or older, were shot on Tuesday. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said three remained hospitalized in intensive care while the others had been released Wednesday.

Castillo's father, John Castillo, described his son as a hero in an interview with ABC News, adding that he was a member of the school's robotics team.

"I want people to know about him," he said.

The U.S. Marine Corps issued a statement Wednesday, saying another student and current Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program Poolee, Brendan Bialy, assisted in subduing one of the shooters.

RELATED Denver voters reject psychedelic mushroom proposal

"Brendan's courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring," the Marine Corps said. "His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates."

The adult suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Devon Erickson, appeared at an advisory hearing in court on Wednesday.

Colorado court records indicated Erickson will be charged with 30 counts, including one count of first-degree murder and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder.