U.S. soldier dies in non-combat incident in Afghanistan

Spc. Miguel L. Holmes is only the most recent of several members of the U.S. military who have died from non-combat incidents in the past few weeks. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Defense

May 7 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier died of wounds sustained from a non-combat incident in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Spc. Miguel L. Holmes, 22, of Hinesville, Georgia, died Monday while deployed to Nangarhar Province in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Circumstances of the incident were not released.

"The incident is under investigation," the Department of Defense said in a press release.

Holmes was with 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Savannah, Georgia.

Holmes' death follows a slew of others in recent weeks that were the result of non-combat incidents.

Pfc. Michael A. Thomason, 28, of Michigan, was killed April 29 in Kobani, Syria, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Spc. Michael T. Osorio, 20, of Idaho, died April 23 in Taji, Iraq; and Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, of Kentucky, died April 20 in Ninawa Province, Iraq.

A day earlier, Staff Sgt. Albert J. Miller, 24, of New Hampshire, died at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

All incidents were under investigation and all were the result of non-combat circumstances.