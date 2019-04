Staff Sgt. Kevin Gebo plays Taps at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on May 10, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier died in a non-combat-related incident in Taji, Iraq, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

The Pentagon identified the service member as Spc. Michael T. Osorio, 20, of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. He died Tuesday.

Osrorio was attached to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division out of Fort Carson, Colo.