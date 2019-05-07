Walmart launches online pet pharmacy, expands clinics

The retailer said it will soon have 100 in-store pet clinics nationwide. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock/UPI

May 7 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday launched a new online pet pharmacy and detailed plans to expand to 100 veterinary clinics in locations across the United States.

The retailer operates 21 veterinary clinics in six states, but said Tuesday its adding 79 new locations where shoppers can find vaccines, care for minor illnesses and routine exams.

"Your pets are part of your family, and our customers are part of ours," Walmart said in a statement. "We're excited to offer customers everything they need for their pets, from vet care and vaccinations to food and supplies, at great prices."

The retailer's new online pet pharmacy, WalmartPetRx.com, launched Tuesday and the company said it offers low-cost prescriptions for all types of animals, including dogs, cats, horses and livestock.

Walmart said online sales for dog- and cat-related healthcare have climbed 60 percent over the past year.

Later this month, Walmart will begin stocking its in-store pet pharmacies with the 30 most requested medications. Walmart sad it's also expanding its organic and grain-free food with 100 new brands.