Video shows moment a crane collapsed in downtown Seattle

April 29 (UPI) -- New video shows a crane collapse that killed a college freshman and three others in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

A dashcam video shows the moment the crane fell on the building, a future Google campus under construction, and then on the street below.

A second video shows the workers disassembling the crane before the collapse. Both could prove helpful in determining a cause. There were strong winds in the area at the time the crane fell.

The contractor, GLY, said it's "cooperating fully with investigators and assisting authorities."

The accident killed two construction workers and two people traveling in vehicles on the street, including Sarah Wong, a freshman nursing student at Seattle Pacific University. A total of six vehicles were crushed but the rest of the drivers and passengers escaped injury.

Scott Gaines was on his way to work when he saw the crane fall. His dashcam captured the crash but he quickly got out to help those affected.

"There was debris everywhere. There were cars crashed. It was really a tough spot to see," Gaines said.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said called it a "horrible day" for Seattle.

"Most people have driven down this road at some point in their lives," Durkan said. "But it's a time when we come together because Seattle is a city that rallies around each other."

Seattle is going through a building boom as the tech industry expands so cranes are a common fixture of the skyline.