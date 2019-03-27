2 killed, 2 critically wounded after gunman opens fire in Seattle

A suspect in Seattle critically shot a bus driver, who then turned his bus around, protecting the 12 passengers onboard. Photo courtesy of Seattle Police Department.

March 27 (UPI) -- At least three people were shot, including one person who was killed, during a shooting in Seattle Wednesday, according to police.

A second person was killed when the suspect, attempting to flee the scene in a hijacked car, crashed into his car, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting began shortly after 4 p.m. when the Sand Point resident approached a car near the intersection of Sand Point Way Northeast and Bartlett Avenue Northeast and opened fire, critically injuring the female driver.

The suspect then opened fire on a southbound bus, striking the driver, who turned the bus around to escape the gunman.

King County Metro said the driver then hit an emergency alarm at 4:05 p.m., reporting the shooting to police.

None of the 12 passengers onboard were injured, it said on Twitter.

Continued: Preliminary information is that no other passengers were injured & 12 other passengers were on board at the time. The bus driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Police Department are on the scene. 2/ RELATED Two Parkland, Fla., shooting survivors die in apparent suicides March 28, 2019

The suspect then approached a red Prius, fatally shooting the driver, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and "contacted the suspect," who then hijacked the Prius and fled the area at a high rate of speed before slamming into the other car, killing its driver.

The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to Harborview Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Seattle Police chief Carmen Best said her "heart goes out to those affected by today's tragedy."

My heart goes out to those affected by today’s tragedy in Sand Point. Thank you to @seattlepd @seattlefire and @kcmetrobus staff. Gun violence has no place in our city. — Chief Carmen Best (@carmenbest) March 28, 2019

"Gun violence has no place in our city," she said on Twitter.

The bus driver was also taken to Harbourview Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds.

"[The] wounded driver acted heroically in the face of extreme adversity to protect his passengers this afternoon in Lake City," King County Executive Dow Constantine said.