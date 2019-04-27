Chicago airport cancels over 500 flights as snow falls

A pedestrian covers her face from wind chill as she walks in Chicago. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Chicago airports have canceled more than 500 flights as springtime snowfall has pounded the area.

The city's O'Hare International Airport listed 581 fights canceled, as of 3:02 p.m. Saturday, as the National Weather Service reported a "significant storm" moving across the region through the evening.

Rain turned into heavy snow shortly after 11 a.m. with the NWS issuing a winter storm warning in Winnebago and Boone counties until 11 p..m.

"A swatch of heavy wet snow is expected generally along the north of the Interstate 88 corridor," the NWS said. "Strong northeast winds may further reduce visibility where heavy snow develops. The heavy wet snow may also cause tree damage and power outages."

The White Sox has also canceled their game against the Detroit Tigers on its home field due to the storm warning.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible, and wind gusts as high as 35 mph through the afternoon, according to the storm warning.

With overnight low temperatures dropping into the lower 20s, a "hard freeze is possible," the NWS said.