Facebook hires Jennifer Newstead as legal counsel

Facebook announced it has hired U.S. Department of State legal adviser Jennifer Newstead as general counsel and John Pinette as vice president of global communications. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Facebook announced Monday that U.S. Department of State legal adviser Jennifer Newstead will join the company as general counsel.

Newstead, who currently oversees all domestic and international issues affecting U.S. foreign policy for the State Department, will preside over the social network's global legal functions, Facebook said in a news release.

"I'm excited to be joining Facebook at an important time and working with such a fantastic team," said Newstead. "Facebook's products play an important role in societies around the world. I am looking forward to working with the team and outside experts and regulators on a range of legal issues as we seek to uphold our responsibilities and shared values."

Prior to joining the State Department in December 2017, she was a partner of the law firm of Davis, Polk & Wardwell LLP, representing clients in cross-border regulatory, enforcement and litigation matters.

RELATED Target recalls wooden toys due to possible choking hazard

She also was credited with helping to draft the Patriot Act while working with former President George W. Bush's administration.

Newstead will take the place of Colin Stretch who resigned in July of last year.

"Jennifer is a seasoned leader whose global perspective and experience will help us fulfill our mission," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said. "We are also truly grateful to Colin for his dedicated leadership and wise counsel over the past nine years. He has played a crucial role in some of our most important projects and has created a strong foundation for Jennifer to build upon."

Facebook also announced John Pinette will join the company as vice president of global communications.

Pinette most recently worked as vice president of marketing and communications at Vulcan, a business and philanthropic group started by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. He previously led communications for Bill Gates' private office and innovation lab and served as head of Asia Pacific communications for Google.

He will succeed Caryn Marooney who announced her departure in February.

RELATED Facebook agrees to change terms and conditions after EU pressure

Facebook has experienced turnover in management after it was revealed that information of up to 87 million of its users may have been improperly shared with data firm Cambridge Analytica.