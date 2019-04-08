Allison Mack pleads guilty to racketeering in sex cult case

Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering in connection to her role in an alleged sex cult in New York on Monday. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering charges related to her involvement with an alleged sex cult in New York.

Mack, 36, signed a plea deal admitting to offenses including extortion and forced labor in her role as a high-ranking member of NXIVM a women's self-health group in Albany that allegedly operated as a cult, the office of the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York said.

She could face up to 40 years in prison when she is sentenced Sept. 11.

Mack faced racketeering, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and various sex trafficking charges for her role in DOS which posed as a women's empowerment group, but allegedly was used as a sex ring. Prosecutors said Keith Raniere secretly led the group.

Prosecutors said women known as "slaves" reported to "masters" who in turn reported to Raniere and were devoted to his teachings.

Mack allegedly reported directly to Raniere, recruiting women to join the group that were brought to him for sex, branded with his initials and required to follow strict diets to adhere to his preferred body type.

Last year, Mack was arrested and released on $5 million bail. She was one of six people indicted for their roles in running the group.

Two other people, Nancy Salzman and her daughter Lauren Salzman, have pleaded guilty.

NXIVM accountant Kathy Russel and Seagram's heiress Clair Bronfman have also been indicted and have denied allegations.

Raniere is expected to go on trial in the case later this month.