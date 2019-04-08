April 8 (UPI) -- Authorities are trying to determine what happened to a New York couple who went missing in the Dominican Republic nearly two weeks ago.

Orlando Moore and girlfriend Portia Ravenelle were set to return to the United States on March 27, but didn't board their flight or return their rental car, WNBC-TV reported.

Calling the couple's cellphones go straight to voicemail and the last photo posted to social media shows them riding horses before their disappearance. They were staying at the Grand Bahia Principe in Cayacoa, Dominican Today reported.

Moore's family contacted the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic and filed a police report. Police said the pair checked out of their hotel rooms but don't know what happened after.

"I'm scared. I don't know what's going on," Lashay Turner, Moore's sister, told WNBC.