April 5 (UPI) -- After a four-day manhunt, police said they've arrested a suspect for a quadruple homicide this week at a North Dakota business.

Authorities began searching for a suspect after the four bodies were found Monday at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan, N.D., which manages a trailer park where the person of interest -- identified as Chad Isaak -- lived.

Police said they don't yet have a motive for the killings, but surveillance video captured Isaak's vehicle at the scene. He was arrested Thursday when officers made a traffic stop in nearby Washburn, N.D., police said. Evidence inside the vehicle gave probable cause to make an arrest, Mandan Police Department Chief Jason Ziegler said.

Isaak, 44, faces four counts of felony murder and is being held in the McClean County Jail.

The victims were identified as business owner Robert Faklar, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Lois Cobb, 45; and William Cobb, 50.

"We will be spending this time discussing our process to move forward and grieve the great losses," RJR Maintenance and Management said in a statement.