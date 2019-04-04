Suspect charged with murder in Nipsey Hussle slaying

In addition to the murder charge, Eric Holder Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Officials charged the man suspected of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle over the weekend with murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

In addition to the murder charge, Eric Holder Jr., 29, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police arrested Holder on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly shot the 33-year-old rapper born Ermias Ashgedom. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Holder approached the musician multiple times Sunday before carrying out the shooting.

Two other men sustained injuries in the attack outside a clothing store in South Los Angeles.

The rapper died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.

Holder fled the scene before he was arrested Tuesday. The district attorney's office said Holder was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

If convicted on the murder charge, Holder faces up to life in state prison.