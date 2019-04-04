LAPD: Bike-riding face slasher arrested for attempted murder

April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly slashed at least nine people in the face since mid-March while riding around the city on a bicycle.
Lenrey Briones was arrested at around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in Watts on suspicion of attempted murder, police said in a media conference.
The arrest was the result of hundreds of tips called into the Los Angels Police Department following police releasing a video and pictures of the suspect Tuesday asking for the public's help in identifying him.
He's described as a Hispanic male with short hair, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
The first three attacks were reported on March 20, police said in a press release. The first was at around 7:30 a.m. when a male victim, standing at the corner of 59th St. and Avalon Blvd., was slashed in the face with an unknown weapon by a man riding by on a bicycle. Then a woman was slashed, also in the face, under a mile away from the first attack. Later that day, a second woman was attacked, sustaining slash wounds to her face.
Then on Monday, Newton area patrol officers responded to an 8:40 a.m. emergency call at Florence Ave. and Avalon Blvd. When they arrived on the scene, the officers discovered a male victim suffering from a slash wound to the left side of his face.
He had been standing on the sidewalk near a bus stop, a preliminary investigation found.
Then at 8:55 a.m., police received another call of a female victim having been slashed in the face by a Hispanic male riding by on a bicycle.
The motive behind the attacks is still unknown, police said.
"They don't make any sense, but I can tell you I've seen the photos, significant cuttings," said LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel. "One lady had 20 sutures to her face. These are life-changing events and incidents."
All the victims, ranging from 13 to 85 years old, survived the attacks, police said.