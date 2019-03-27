Federal regulators and other officials will testify in the Senate Wednesday about aviation safety and proposals to reduce risks. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Federal lawmakers questioned members of the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday about airline safety in the most high-profile event in Congress since a new Boeing airliner crashed this month and killed 157 people.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation's Subcommittee on Aviation and Space will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. EDT, at which acting FAA chief Daniel Elwell will testify. The hearing will also include Transportation Department Inspector General Calvin Scovel. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is scheduled to testify before a Senate appropriations subcommittee Wednesday.

The hearing follows weeks of alarm over the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliners inside of six months -- one in Ethiopia this month and another in Indonesia last October. Scovel will announce coming oversight changes at the event and Elwell will tell lawmakers a software fix for the Max 8 was given to regulators weeks before the Ethiopian crash, according to prepared remarks.

No one from Boeing will testify at the hearing, which comes as the global fleet of 737 Max 8s remain grounded during the Ethiopian and Indonesian investigations.

"The FAA's ongoing review of this software installation and training is an agency priority," Elwell's prepared remarks say. He's also expected to support change in the FAA's oversight process, which has come under fire due to the crashes. The Max 8 is a relatively new aircraft, entering service in 2017. Elwell will say its certification process was "extensive, well-established, and have consistently produced safe aircraft designs for decades."

The software fix the FAA has been working on was an early prototype and will get a "service-ready" version this week. It addresses flaws in the flight-control system that are believed to have caused both crashes.

Boeing is conducting lab and flight simulator tests and using pilots to evaluate the software patch under different scenarios, including varying airspeed and angle of attack, a company official said in a statement.

"The FAA has tested this enhancement to the 737 MAX flight-control system in both the simulator and the aircraft. The testing, which was conducted by FAA flight-test engineers and flight-test pilots, included aerodynamic stall situations and recovery procedures," Elwell's remarks say.

Scovel will talk about oversight changes coming this summer in which airplane manufacturers will no longer be allowed to sign off on the planes using the FAA's name.

"By July 2019, FAA plans to introduce a new process that represents a significant change in its oversight approach," Scovel's testimony reads.

"Boeing continues to support the ongoing accident investigations, and is working with the authorities to evaluate new information as it becomes available," the aviation company said in a statement. "Safety is our top priority when we design, build, deliver and maintain Boeing aircraft."

Later Wednesday, Boeing will brief about 200 pilots at its Seattle-area facility on potential solutions for flying the 737 Max 8. Pilots from five airlines including American, Southwest and United have tested the software update in a flight simulator.

Among the changes are backup angle-of-attack sensors, new alerts when the automated flight control system takes over and modified pilot training.

Tuesday night, an empty Boeing 737 Max 8 made an emergency landing after the pilots reported an engine problem after takeoff. The plane was being flown to California for storage until the FAA's grounding order is lifted.