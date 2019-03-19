March 19 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and three others are being treated for injuries after a bus carrying 57 people crashed on a foggy Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The Tao's Travel Inc. bus overturned while taking an exit ramp on Interstate 95 in Prince George County south of Richmond. It flipped off the left side of the ramp at about 5:22 a.m. The bus was going from Florida to New York. There were 56 passengers on the bus and a driver.

One of the victims died at the scene, the other at the hospital.

Family members can call the Prince George County Emergency Services Center at 804-733-2659 for information about the bus. A Family Reunification Center is being established at the Prince George County Central Wellness Center at 11023 Prince George Drive in Disputanta.

There were several other crashes Tuesday morning in that area because of thick fog that reduced visibility to less than a quarter mile. The temperature at the time was 28 degrees, cold enough for the fog to freeze and create a thin layer of ice on road surfaces.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.